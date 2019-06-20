Argentinian performance group Fuerza Bruta to headline Singapore Night Festival 2019

SINGAPORE - Argentinian group Fuerza Bruta - known for their dynamic music and acrobatics - will headline the Singapore Night Festival in August, marking their return to the annual fiesta after seven years.

Fuerza Bruta's ticketed event at Cathay Green will run from Aug 29 to 31, with three shows per night. One act will see performers tumble out of a giant bubble, glide across a bouncy sheet above the audience and "swim" through a giant air tunnel against a backdrop of laser projections and music.

The second act will feature aerial performances complemented by thumping percussion beats and visual effects. Audiences are encouraged to immerse themselves in the experience, be it by high-fiving the aerial artists or breaking into a mass dance.

The 12th Singapore Night Festival, which runs from Aug 23 to 31, will see the Bras Basah-Bugis district come alive with various arts, heritage and cultural events.

Fuerza Bruta ("brute force" in Spanish) has had sold-out shows in over 60 cities across 34 countries.

During the 2012 festival, they presented three acts comprising acrobatic and aerial performances, as well as dancers sloshing their way through water in a translucent pool suspended just inches above the heads of the audience.

Fuerza Bruta's creator and artistic director Diqui James said in a press release: "We absolutely loved being part of the Singapore Night Festival in 2012, which was truly a one-of-a-kind event with the different programmes and performances presented. It was an amazing experience for us to perform on the streets and to see festivalgoers laughing and enjoying the moment.

"This year, we are excited to return to the festival with an even more immersive experience and to connect with the audience on a deeper level through up-close interactions and out-of-this-world visual effects. Gear yourself up for an exciting, extreme and intense performance with us."

BOOK IT / FUERZA BRUTA AT SINGAPORE NIGHT FESTIVAL

WHERE: Cathay Green (bounded by Bras Basah Road, Prinsep Road and Orchard Road)

WHEN: Aug 29 to 31, three shows per night at 8.30pm, 9.45pm and 11pm

ADMISSION: $15; early bird tickets available via Sistic at $12 until July 19

INFO: Visit www.sistic.com.sg/events/csnf2019 to buy tickets, and nightfestival.sg for more information about the festival