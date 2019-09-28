Are Roy Chiu and Janine Chang lovebirds?

TAIPEI • Are they dating or are they not?

Actor Roy Chiu and actress Janine Chang, both from Taiwan, have been romantically linked after Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media reported on Wednesday that they were seen leaving his house together and getting into the same car.

Chiu, 37, admitted through his manager on the same day that he was "working hard to woo her".

At a press conference on Thursday, Chiu said he and Chang were dating, with an eye on marriage, but he would let nature take its course. He added that he had not told Chang about going public with their relationship as she is currently in Europe for the Paris Fashion Week.

Chang, 37, was silent for a day before replying through her management agency that there have been few rumours about her recently and she was sorry for the "trouble" caused.

Last week, the Chinese media claimed that Chang, who won Best Actress at the Taipei Film Festival in 2008 for What On Earth Have I Done Wrong?! (2007), was getting married to Chinese actor Zhang Han. In response, she told an online media outlet that she was not getting married soon.

Chiu, who was nominated for Best Actor at last year's Golden Horse Awards in the movie Dear Ex (2018) but did not win, previously dated singer Rainie Yang, actress Joe Chen and actress Tiffany Tang.

Chiu and Chang have just completed a new Chinese movie, Eight-Year-Old Dad, where they played a married couple. They reportedly travelled to Japan together after shooting ended.

Mirror Media noted that Chang had previously denied being in relationships whenever she was asked by the media.

Her relationship with Taiwanese-Canadian actor Mark Chao reportedly broke down after she kept denying they were dating. He married Chinese actress Gao Yuanyuan in 2014 and their daughter was born in May this year.