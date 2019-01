Jason Momoa (above, with Nicole Kidman, left, and Amber Heard) continues to make waves. Even as his movie Aquaman generates a big box-office splash, the 39-year-old actor has netted the accolade of the world’s most handsome man from a group led by TC Candler, creator of the Annual Independent Critics List. South Korean boyband member Jungkook came in second while actor Idris Elba came in third.