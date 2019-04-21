Aquaman actor Jason Momoa shaves his beard for a good cause

Don't be surprised if the cinematic version of Aquaman is clean-shaven in the movie sequel scheduled to be released in December 2022.

Jason Momoa, who played the superhero in the 2018 movie, has shaved off his signature beard to promote the use of aluminium cans over plastic water bottles.

In a video titled Infinitely Recyclable and uploaded on his YouTube channel, he is seen shearing his beard, which has become synonymous with his roles such as Khal Drogo in television series Game Of Thrones (2011 to present) and Aquaman.

The 39-year-old said in the video that he was doing so "to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet". He added: "There's a change coming and it's aluminium. We got to get rid of these plastic water bottles."

He explained that about 75 per cent of aluminium that has been used is still in circulation today and it is 100 per cent recyclable.

He captioned the video on his Instagram, "A change for the better... for my kids, your kids, the world. Let's make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let's clean up our oceans, our land."

For fans who are concerned that Momoa may cut his trademark long hair next, fret not.

He told Australia's Daily Telegraph last December that his wife would leave him if he cut his hair, so he would not be doing it any time soon. He is married to The Cosby Show (1984 to 1992) actress Lisa Bonet, 51, and has two children with her.