April Fool's jokes by K-pop stars draw flak

SEOUL • There may be a global pandemic, but that does not stop people all around the globe from partaking in April Fool's jokes and pranks.

Changmin, a member of on-hiatus K-pop boy group 2AM, has drawn mixed responses from netizens after a rather bizarre prank.

In images posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday, the singer dons a curly wig, a chunky pearl necklace, and women's clothes.

Impressively, he also took the effort to put on heavy eyeliner.

In the accompanying caption, the 32-year-old wrote: "I'm getting married."

Some netizens were amused, with one commenting "so pretty".

Others, however, called the prank insensitive and said it was an act of homophobia.

One netizen said: "Can you not do things like this?", while others questioned his sanity.

Another K-pop artist who got flak for an April's Fool joke was Kim Jae-joong, a member of boyband JYJ,

On his Instagram account with 1.9 million followers, Kim said he was hospitalised after coming down with the virus.

"I have been infected with Covid-19. It is a result of my negligence, disregarding the cautionary words of the government and my friends," he said.

He later removed the post after a public backlash and also posted an apology letter, saying it was "bad judgment" on his part.