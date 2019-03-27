Apple reveals TV+ with star power, few details

CUPERTINO (California) • Apple unveiled a new video streaming service on Monday with a parade of celebrities rarely seen on a stage outside of Hollywood's awards season, with heavyweight directors such as Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams and stars such as Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Aniston.

Oprah Winfrey even served as the closer for the nearly two-hour event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple's campus.

"They're in a billion pockets, y'all," she said of Apple's global reach. "A billion pockets."

As enthusiastic as the entertainment industry appears to be to work with Apple, it is increasingly clear that Apple needs Hollywood.

After years of record profits, the company is slowing down. Phone sales are cooling, and despite the relative popularity of products such as the Apple Watch, the next big thing has eluded the Silicon Valley giant.

Now, short of another game-changing gadget and facing tough competition from rivals such as Amazon and Netflix, it is trying to make sure you never leave all those Apple devices you acquired over the years.

The company unveiled an expansive strategy to push consumers to do more than just buy its hardware products. It has plans for new monthly subscription services for TV programming, video games and news, as well as a new credit card.

The new services represent an evolution of Apple's business. For years, it focused mainly on selling devices, counting on consumers to upgrade phones and tablets every few years.

Now, it is keen on selling content and services for its roughly 1.4 billion active devices, which include Apple TV boxes, Watches, Mac computers and iPads.

The streaming service is called Apple TV+. After years of speculation about what an Apple alternative to Netflix might look like, the company offered few details about the new offering - but plenty of razzle dazzle.

Actors Steve Carell, Kumail Nanjiani, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard - even Big Bird from Sesame Street - joined Apple executives on the stage.

At the heart of Apple TV+ will be new original programmes. It will not carry advertising and will begin this autumn in more than 100 countries. It will include programmes from other TV networks such as HBO, Showtime, Starz and CBS.

But some of the biggest questions going into the Apple event were not answered, starting with price. The stars talked about their new programmes, but the broad storylines of the shows were already known.

Spielberg was the first Hollywood celebrity to take the stage and he received the morning's first standing ovation.

"This is my first time at Apple," he said.

He was also speaking for many in the entertainment industry, who were making their first trip to Apple's campus, 482km north from Los Angeles.

Since October 2017, Apple has spent well more than US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) on original programming. Five shows have completed filming and another six will be finished in the coming months. Apple has ordered about two dozen series altogether.

But it is late to the game. Netflix has been making original programming for seven years and will spend at least US$10 billion on content this year. Amazon and Hulu have also made tremendous inroads into the industry.

Apple's entertainment foray could also lead to a culture clash.

Silicon Valley and Hollywood operate in distinctly different ways - Apple prides itself on secrecy, while Hollywood runs on a wealth of information. Perhaps aware of this sensitivity, Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings began describing his company last week as an entertainment company instead of a tech company.

Apple's streaming music service has 56 million subscribers. It offers more cloud storage for a monthly fee and takes a cut of the money spent on apps running on its devices, as well as a sliver of digital payments made by iPhones.

It generated US$10.9 billion from services in the last quarter of last year, compared with US$73.4 billion from hardware sales.

The video service is the linchpin of its broader services push. Besides customers paying US$1,000 every two or three years for a new iPhone, Apple hopes they will also pay US$10, US$20, US$30 or US$40 a month for a one-stop shop for content for all their devices.

"In essence, Apple is seeking to become a Netflix of everything in services - music, news and magazines, video and games," said Mr Paolo Pescatore, a technology, media and telecommunications analyst at PP Foresight.

After its barrage of announcements, Apple chief executive Tim Cook introduced Winfrey.

The company signed a deal with her in June last year. She said she was making two documentaries for Apple's new video service and bringing her book club to the company and will turn it into the "biggest, most vibrant, most stimulating" book club on the planet.

NYTIMES