Antonia Bennett inspired by her famous father

Jazz singer Antonia Bennett wants to keep on performing until she is in her 90s - just like her famous father.

The daughter of American singing icon Tony Bennett will be in Singapore as one of the artists in a concert at Esplanade Concert Hall on Saturday.

A Sweet & Lovely Jazzy Christmas is part of Singapore jazz veteran Jeremy Monteiro's annual Christmas concerts and also features musicians such as American singer Vanessa Rubin, American trumpet player Tanya Darby and home-grown bass player Ben Poh.

Bennett, 45, last performed here with her father at The Star Theatre in 2013 and they are still doing concerts together.

"I will say that at this point in my life, I watch him in amazement," she says of her father in a telephone interview from Los Angeles, where she is based.

"He was always amazing to me, but the way that, at this stage, he is able to sing with a full voice and deliver such an amazing show and then also be able to do it the age of 93 - it's just so inspiring to me.

"It's really something I would love to be able to do with my life, to be able to keep going as long as he has, and to be able to always deliver quality in the way he has."

BOOK IT /A SWEET & LOVELY JAZZY CHRISTMAS

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: Saturday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: From $30 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

The second daughter from her father's second marriage, to actress Sandra Grant, the singer started singing as a child.

She later studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York and music at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Bennett has released an EP, Natural (2010), and two albums, Ordinary Girl (2012) and Embrace Me (2014). She is also recording new music for an upcoming album, which will feature both her original songs as well as jazz standards.

Carrying the family's name means she will always be compared with her father, and it is something that she has come to embrace.

"If people see me like that because I do something similar to what my father does, that's wonderful, I would rather stand in his light than in his shadow. I feel I've been very blessed."

Bennett and her Israeli husband have a three-year-old daughter who is just as musical.

"She sings all day long. She came to a show in Florida and sat on my lap backstage and listened to my dad while he sang. And she'll go up on stage and sing The Hokey Pokey during soundcheck."

Bennett is looking forward to coming back to Singapore as she had good memories about her last show here.

Monteiro took her and her father out to dinner during their 2013 trip and they have since stayed in touch. When he invited her fly to Singapore and sing at his Christmas concert, she did not hesitate to say yes.

"Jeremy's put together a really nice band, so it's gonna be pretty special, beautiful holiday music."