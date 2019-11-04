Ant-Man actress Evangeline Lilly stuns fans by cutting off her hair

Is Lost (2004 to 2010) star Evangeline Lilly preparing for a new acting role by shaving her head?

The 40-year-old actress, well-known recently for playing Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the Marvel movies Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018), uploaded a sped-up video clip on Instagram on Saturday (Nov 2) showing her snipping off her brunette hair with a pair of scissors.

Her caption was: "Stop or keep going?? For those of you that follow me on @thesquickerwonkers...you already know."

The Squickerwonkers is a series of children's books written by Lilly. She has two children with long-time boyfriend, Hollywood production assistant Norman Kali.

On the books' Instagram account, Lilly was seen - sans hair - in a video and photo reading to a group of children at a local school at their Halloween Fair.

On Sunday, she uploaded a photo of her shorn self with the caption, "Hello. It's a BEAUTIFUL day."

Many of her fans say they love her new look. One of them said: "Beauty is not only about the hair. Beauty is in the smile, eyes, and of course behaviour."