Another Booker for Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk?

LONDON • Can Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk repeat her prize catch?

Last year, she won the Booker International Prize and is in the running again this year.

Six writers have been shortlisted for the British-based prize, which celebrates the translated English-language versions of novels from around the world.

Tokarczuk, who won last year's award with the translation of Flights, is in the running this year for Drive Your Plow Over The Bones Of The Dead.

The other contenders are Jokha Alharthi from Oman, France's Annie Ernaux, Marion Poschmann of Germany, Juan Gabriel Vasquez from Colombia and Chile's Alia Trabucco Zeran.

The winner will be revealed in London on May 21.

The £50,000 (S$88,000) prize is divided equally between the author and translator.

"Wisdom in all its forms is here," said historian and author Bettany Hughes, who chairs the judging panel. "Unexpected and unpredictable narratives compelled us to choose this vigorous shortlist.

"Subversive and intellectually ambitious with welcome flashes of wit, each book nourishes creative conversation."

The International Prize, which has been running since 2005, is the counterpart to the Booker Prize, which is conferred on books originally written in English.