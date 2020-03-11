Annual Earth Hour event, including concert, moves online due to coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE - For the first time, WWF Singapore's annual Earth Hour event, which includes an online concert on March 28 will take place via livestream this year.

A spokesman from WWF Singapore says the move was made in response to the nationwide advisory to defer large-scale events due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Home-grown artists set to perform unplugged sets in the three-hour livestream on YouTube include singer-songwriters Benjamin Kheng, Inch Chua and Nathan Hartono, rapper and social media personality Preetipls, and rappers Yung Raja, Fariz Jabba and Subhas. Other artistes in the line-up are Singapore Idol winner Sezairi and pop singer Rriley.

According to WWF Singapore, all the performers are known for raising awareness and taking action on environmental issues such as sustainable consumption and reducing plastics.

The spokesman says the eventaims to highlight the unprecedented planetary emergency that the world is currently facing.

"We hope to bring together people across Singapore to take action by writing an open letter to Singapore, from Singapore.

"By getting as many people as possible to write the letter, we hope it will urge decision makers in government, businesses and institutions to create policies and improve their practices for a more sustainable future."

The 2019 event was a three-day carnival at Marina Bay Sands' Event Plaza. It hosted activities centred on reusability and zero-waste practices as well as a live concert featuring home-grown acts such as pop-rock band 53A, pop singer Tabitha Nauser and indie band Subsonic Eye.

Besides the music performances, this year's livestream will also see hosts Paul Foster, Charmaine Yee and Angelique Teo discussing the planetary emergency and the impact of nature's loss with other local personalities.

Like in previous years, the event will end with a symbolic lights-out initiative at 8.30pm.

Started in Sydney in 2007, WWF's Earth Hour event is now a global environmental event marked in more than 180 countries around the world.

Preetipls and her brother, rapper Subhas, who were alsoamong the performers in 2019, tells The Straits Times that they will debut a new song and music video, Planetary Duo, which they wrote and produced for Earth Hour 2020.

"I believe we can help further the environmental cause by keeping conversations going, not just through the Earth Hour dialogues during the livestream, but by constantly learning and using our platforms to raise awareness and embrace new perspectives.

"I think it's really important to be willing to learn too, especially given that so many people - from scientists to conservationists and youth advocates - have been doing so much good work in the space."

Kheng, who like Rriley is a member of pop band The Sam Willows, says every little bit of effort helps when it comes to raising awareness of issues concerning the environment.

"There's so much more that we can do to move the needle towards a more sustainable future. Sometimes lip service, and even a live-stream, might not seem like enough. But it's better than nothing."

WATCH IT / EARTH HOUR 2020

WHERE: The Earth Hour website

WHEN: March 28, 5.30pm to 8.30pm