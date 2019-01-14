Anne-Marie up for four Brit Awards

LONDON • When a netizen labelled British singer Anne-Marie as "talent-less", she stayed calm, posting simply: "Actually, I think you'll find I'm really good at cooking peanut butter on toast."

But she is actually quite adept at music-making, joining Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne and George Ezra among the just-announced nominees for next month's Brit Awards, Britain's annual pop music honours, in a list dominated by young talent.

Anne-Marie, 27, is in the running for four prizes, including British Female Solo Artist and British Album of the Year for Speak Your Mind, at the event on Feb 20 in London.

Glynne's name also featured in four categories, including British Female Solo Artist and British Single for I'll Be There.

The other contenders for British Female Solo Artist are Florence + The Machine, Lily Allen and Jorja Smith, last year's Critics' Choice winner.

Summer hit Shotgun singer Ezra got three nods for British Male Solo Artist, British Single and his album Staying At Tamara's. He will compete against Sam Smith, Craig David, Aphex Twin and Giggs for British Male Solo Artist.

The album category, the biggest prize on the night, also includes Florence + The Machine's High As Hope and The 1975's A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

Mr Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the Brit Awards and the British Phonographic Industry, said: "If you look at the list, it's really fresh, really young, really diverse, really female.

"(It's) a really great list that reflects the year of music and shows just how much fresh talent is coming through."

