Animated British royal comedy to debut

NEW YORK • Animated versions of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will have supporting roles in a British royal family satire that will make its debut on AT&T's HBO Max streaming video service, the company said on Tuesday.

The Prince is the brain child of Gary Janetti, a producer of the outlandish animated hit show Family Guy (1999 to present) and groundbreaking sitcom Will & Grace (1998 to present).

Janetti will write and executive produce The Prince, while Walt Disney's 20th Century Fox Television is producing the show.

The show explores the life of British royalty through the eyes of six-year-old Prince George, the oldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George's parents will also be characters - with actors doing their voices.

The greenlighting of the animated series comes as Prince Harry and his actress wife attempt to step out of the limelight and away from their roles in the royal family, a move that has roiled Buckingham Palace and dominated British tabloids.

Meghan's estranged father has also sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary broadcast yesterday, but said he fears he will never speak to her or Prince Harry again.

Mr Thomas Markle, 75, has already accused his daughter of "cheapening" the British royal family in part of an interview released on Sunday, a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be working members of the monarchy.

Aside from Sunday's clip, the rest of Thomas Markle: My Story was recorded in October last year over six days at his home in Mexico, before that decision.

In the documentary, Mr Markle gives his perspective on the rift with his daughter and apologises for missing Meghan and Harry's wedding.

He said that the portrayal of him in the media had been unfair and that he decided to make the documentary "because I want everyone to know that I'm not all the trashy things that are being said about me".

"I want Harry and Meghan to see this video and know that this is not fair," he said.

REUTERS