Angelina Jolie's son to join South Korean university

SEOUL • South Koreans can expect to see a lot more of Angelina Jolie in their homeland.

The 44-year-old actress' oldest son Maddox, who turned 18 on Monday, has been granted admission to Yonsei University.

According to the Metro, the A-lister is expected to accompany Maddox to Seoul later this month to help him settle in before he grapples with the demands of studying biochemistry.

Maddox was said to have received acceptances from other universities, but chose Yonsei instead and has been taking Korean-language lessons.

A source told People magazine: "Mum is dropping him off in August. She is very proud. She will miss seeing him as much, but he's ready."

The news does not come as a total surprise to South Koreans, with Maddox, who was born in Cambodia, and Jolie spotted scouting universities during their trip to the country in November last year.

Then, the actress was fulfilling her duties as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee special envoy.

Jolie, who adopted Maddox from an orphanage in 2002, has five other children.