Angelina Jolie on her kids during lockdown: They're all together

LOS ANGELES • It is tough to be under lockdown with kids, but award-winning American actress Angelina Jolie shares that her six children are supporting one another as the family navigates staying home during the pandemic.

On Monday, the 45-year-old appeared on entertainment television programme Extra to promote her new Disney+ film, The One And Only Ivan.

She also gave updates on her six children, whom she co-parents with fellow actor and former husband Brad Pitt. Aged between 12 and 19, they are Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. "They're all together and it's a nice big bunch, so everybody's helping one another out. We're lucky," said the Maleficent (2014) actress.

She emphasised the need to care for and look out for children, especially in these unprecedented times.

On the domestic abuse of children, she says: "There was a 40 per cent drop-off of hearing reports of abuse of children. What that means is that those like the teachers who recognise what is happening to the child and can report it cannot see the child, so domestic violence is a big concern during this time."

However, she adds that in times of hardship, "humanity always comes forward".

She has continued with her humanitarian and philanthropic efforts during the pandemic.

In March, she donated US$1 million (S$1.4 million) to No Kid Hungry, a group which seeks to end childhood hunger in the United States. In June, she also donated US$200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defence Fund, a civil rights organisation and law firm advocating equitable treatment for people of all races.

This is not the first time the Oscar winner has used her voice to speak out for the well-being of children.

In an article for Time Magazine in April, Jolie spoke about safeguarding children from abuse and violence. "They may not be as susceptible to the virus as other groups, but they are especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society."