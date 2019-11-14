Angelababy wishes husband Huang Xiaoming happy birthday on social media, dousing divorce rumours

Chinese celebrity couple Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy have been dogged by rumours of divorce since last year, in part because of the lack of interaction between them on social media.

The couple, who married in 2015 and have a two-year-old son, appeared to have put such talk behind them when Huang turned 42 on Wednesday (Nov 13).

His wife Angelababy was one of the first to wish him happy birthday on social media. The 30-year-old actress-model wrote on Weibo, "Happy birthday" with a birthday-cake emoji. Huang replied half an hour later by saying, "Thanks, wife" with three kissing-face emojis.

Speculation that the couple had separated hit fever pitch in September, when Huang and Angelababy performed separately at China Central Television's Mid-Autumn Festival Gala.

The couple have largely ignored the rumours, but Angelababy talked about her husband on a reality TV programme hosted by Taiwanese TV host Aya Liu in October.

Angelababy hinted that the lack of public interaction between them was due to the fact that she did not want to live in his shadow, as many people have claimed that she has come so far in her career only because she is married to an award-winning actor.