Andy Lau's fan-club birthday bash cancelled

HONG KONG • Andy Lau turns 58 on Sept 27 and his birthday wishes would surely include one that his fans - who have supported him over many decades - continue to stay safe and sound.

In the light of the tense situation in Hong Kong, where demonstrations against the authorities have turned violent, he has chosen to play it safe.

A fan-club celebration to mark the Hong Kong actor-singer's birthday has been called off.

Lau's manager said the event on Aug 24 has been axed owing to problems. While there was no explanation over what these are, pundits think Lau does not want fans to be caught in any ugly situation on the streets that day.

Sin Chew Daily reported that refunds for the celebration would be given to the fans.

The cancellation is the latest blow dealt to the Hong Kong entertainment scene.

While Lau has not commented on the demonstrations, celebrities who have expressed pro-Beijing views, for example, have been slammed by many Hong Kongers.

Alan Tam and Kenny Bee, for instance, had their albums burnt recently by fans who felt the singers had betrayed them by expressing support for the Hong Kong police.

The authorities have also been blamed for not responding quickly to help members of the public when they were recently set upon, reportedly by gangsters, at Yuen Long MTR station.