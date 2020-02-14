Andy Lau postpones nine shows in China

HONG KONG • Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has postponed his nine concerts in mainland China as a result of the coronavirus originating from Wuhan.

His concerts, My Love Andy Lau World Tour, were originally scheduled to be staged in Shanghai from March 18 to 20, Guangzhou from April 2 to 4 and Beijing from May 1 to 3.

The 58-year-old Heavenly King has already cancelled 12 of his Hong Kong concerts for this month and four scheduled to be held in Wuhan city in April.

It is now uncertain if Lau will go ahead with his concerts in Taipei in late May.

Several concerts in the region have also been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, including those by JJ Lin, Jay Chou, Jolin Tsai, Fish Leong, Rainie Yang and Karen Mok.

The coronavirus outbreak has also affected filming in China after several filming locations in the country were closed as a result.

Several prominent Chinese TV serials have been affected by these closures, including Like A Flowing River 2; Thank You Doctor; Legend Of Fei and Legacy.

Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen is also similarly hit, after filming for his new movie, whose English title literally translates as Polar Rescue, was postponed to November.

Filming for the movie, which involves several snow scenes in north-eastern China, has to be delayed to the later part of the year.