Andy Hui still slated to sing on cruise ship, Kenneth Ma praised for conduct amid scandal

HONG KONG - Singer Andy Hui's fling with Jacqueline Wong has not sunk his scheduled performance on a cruise ship.

A check with Genting Cruise Lines' customer services centre shows that he and actor- singer Dicky Cheung are still scheduled to perform on a May 10 sailing from Hong Kong.

But, on land, Hui, 51, has taken a hit. His manager said Hui is cancelling his upcoming performances in Hong Kong and China after sponsors declined to provide support amid the backlash over the scandal, reported Apple Daily.

But one person has seen his stock rise.

TVB actor Kenneth Ma, 45, did not cast aside his girlfriend Wong, 30, when many others turned against her after she was caught kissing Hui in a taxi.

Instead, Ma, in his first comments last week, drew praise and respect when he said: "My anger disappeared very quickly. I don't want anyone to get hurt.

"I know she knows that she is in the wrong."

After Hui, who is married to Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng, 46, apologised in public, Wong posted that she did not know how to face her family and Ma.

Cheng has said she is willing to give Hui a second chance.

Ma, who continued working as the storm blew its course, earned more kudos from fans for not letting personal matters intrude into his professional life.

"Continue…… working hard," he posted on Monday (April 22), with a photo that showed a tired-looking Ma.