Andy Hui spotted in public after cheating scandal

HONG KONG • Hong Kong singer Andy Hui has appeared in public for the first time since he was caught in a cheating scandal with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong in April.

He was spotted by Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily leaving his home in a car at about 3.30pm on Thursday. He went to a residential estate where a male friend entered his vehicle so he could enter the estate.

The 51-year-old singer-actor stayed there till about 10pm before he was seen leaving in a car.

He rolled down the car window when he was approached by Apple Daily and told journalists he was meeting his friends that day.

He nodded and smiled when he was asked if he had accompanied his wife Sammi Cheng to the gym. The 46-year-old Cantopop queen posted photos and videos on Instagram of herself working out for her upcoming concerts next month after the cheating scandal died down in April. She posted on social media then that she has forgiven Hui and moved forward to protect their marriage.

Hui told Apple Daily he has not confirmed whether he would be attending her concerts.

The singer famous for songs such as Why Did You Love Others Behind My Back and True Friends has suspended all work since April and his concerts in September were cancelled after the scandal.

Apple Daily said Hui did not object to the journalists' questions and was smiling throughout the interview, although he did appear embarrassed sometimes.

When he was asked whether he kept in touch with Wong, he shook his head and said "no" before adding: "Be true to yourself and face up to mistakes."

Apple Daily noted that the shirt he was wearing on Thursday was the same one he wore when he was caught on video kissing Wong in the taxi.

Wong has since gone to the United States, reportedly to pursue acting and directing courses in a bid to avoid the harsh glare of public scrutiny in Hong Kong.