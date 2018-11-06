Andrea Bocelli finally conquers Billboard chart summit

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - On his new album Si, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli collaborates with Taiwanese pop singer A-mei on one Mandarin track, among others sung in Italian, English and Spanish.

The savvy marketing move has paid off. It has taken 26 albums but Bocelli has now finally reached the top of the Billboard chart.

Sì, which includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Josh Groban and Dua Lipa, debuts at No. 1 this week with 126,000 album equivalent units, according to Nielsen Music.

The sales were also bolstered by the now-common tactic of pairing new albums with concert tickets, meaning every fan who purchased a seat at an upcoming Bocelli show was given the opportunity to redeem a copy of the LP at no additional cost.

The ticket bundle, as it is known in the industry, was enough to push the album past the soundtrack for A Star Is Born, featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, which had held the top Billboard spot for three weeks as the film hummed at the box office.

The rest of the Top 5 is dominated by streaming-heavy releases.

Joji, a Japanese singer-rapper who is also known as a YouTube personality, debuts at No. 3 with his first album, Ballads 1.

Canadian singer-rapper Tory Lanez is at No. 4 while Lil Wayne is at No. 5.