And the winners are...

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Movie: Black Panther

Best Actor: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Best Actress: Glenn Close (The Wife)

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble, Drama Series: This Is Us

Outstanding Ensemble, Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Best Actress, Drama Series: Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Best Actor, Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Best Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Best Actor, TV Movie Or Mini-series: Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace)

Best Actress, TV Movie Or Mini-series: Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2019, with the headline 'And the winners are...'. Print Edition | Subscribe
