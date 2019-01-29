And the winners are...

MOVIES
Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Movie: Black Panther
Best Actor: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Best Actress: Glenn Close (The Wife)
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place)
TELEVISION
Outstanding Ensemble, Drama Series: This Is Us
Outstanding Ensemble, Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Best Actress, Drama Series: Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Best Actor, Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Best Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Best Actor, TV Movie Or Mini-series: Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace)
Best Actress, TV Movie Or Mini-series: Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)