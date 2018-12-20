Max Zhang: An action star who fears heights

In his latest movie Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy, Chinese actor Max Zhang spars with almost every member of the cast, including Hollywood stars Dave Bautista and Michelle Yeoh as well as Thai action star Tony Jaa.
But that was not his toughest battle during filming. Instead, it was overcoming his own phobia.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?