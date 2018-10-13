Amy Winehouse to return as a hologram

Rehab singer Amy Winehouse (above, performing at the Brit Awards in London in February 2008), who died in 2011 at age 27, will get a new lease of life - on stage and in the form of a hologram. The show, expected to debut next year, will be created by a company that has produced hologram tours for 1960s crooner Roy Orbison and opera singer Maria Callas. All the money her family receives from the show will go to The Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was established after the British singer's death to help young people suffering from substance abuse and other challenges.