Amy Schumer welcomes baby boy

NEW YORK • A royal baby was born and it was not Meghan Markle's.

Instead, the happy news came from comedienne Amy Schumer, 37, who posted "our royal baby was born" on Sunday.

The boy is her first child with husband Chris Fischer, 39, a cookbook author and chef.

Pregnancy was no laughing matter for Schumer, who frequently posted about her struggles, including frequent vomiting.

She had to cancel comedy shows and was warded once in hospital.

In February, she was told not to fly for a couple of weeks due to pregnancy complications.

According to People magazine, Schumer asked for support from her fans.

"Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer," she wrote online.

"My friends sending me pics and videos of their kids are making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too."

Duchess of Sussex Markle, 37, who is married to Prince Harry, 34, gave birth to a boy on Monday, hours after Schumer delivered.