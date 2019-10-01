American vocal group Boyz II Men coming to Singapore in December

SINGAPORE- Boyz II Men, the legendary R&B vocal group behind timeless hits like End Of The Road and I'll Make Love To You, are coming to Singapore on Dec 9.

The American group - known for their soulful, a cappella harmonies - now performs as a trio made up of baritone Nathan Morris and tenors Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman.

They will play at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre as part of an Asian tour that will also see them stopping by Thailand and the Philippines.

The multi-platinum crooners, who have sold over 64 million records worldwide over their almost three decade-long career, also have four Grammy Awards to their name.

In a press statement, Stockman said: "Our fans in Asia always greet us with so much warmth and we look forward to showing them some of the new skills - like playing guitars - that we're bringing to the stage."