American triumphalism merely offset by context

An asteroid is hurtling towards Earth. It hits the ground, killing scores. Another chunk is coming down in a few days and only one organisation can avert a catastrophe: the Indian Space Research Organisation.

This is the plot of Tamil-language science-fiction thriller Tik Tik Tik, billed as India's first space movie and released around the world, including in Singapore, earlier this year. Some critics blasted the feel-good movie for its lack of realism and it achieved modest success at the box office.