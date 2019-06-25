American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin returns to Singapore for August gig

SINGAPORE - American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin will be back in Singapore for a concert at The Pavilion on August 20.

The concert is part of his Caught In The Middle World Tour, which also includes stops in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo.

Benjamin, 25, is known for narrative-driven pop songs such as Let Me Down Slowly, taken from him 2018 EP, Narrated For You. He recently released his 16th single, Must Have Been The Wind.

Time magazine hails him as "a pop storyteller for the next generation", while Rolling Stone has described his music as "hypnotic pop".

He was last in Singapore for a showcase performance at Funan Showsuite in September 2018.

Tickets for his upcoming concert, priced at $108 for standard tickets and $208 for VIP packages, go on sale June 26 via Apactix (www.apactix.com).