American singer Jessica Simpson accuses Vogue for body-shaming her

NEW YORK: American singer Jessica Simpson called out former Vogue creative digital director Sally Singer on Instagram for body-shaming her, according to People.com.

On Monday (May 4), Vogue published a comprehensive "oral history" of the Met Gala, which includes a series of excerpts written by celebrities, designers, models and more about their past experiences at the annual fundraising gala, which takes place in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York.

Singer contributed to the article with a recollection of a surprising exchange between Simpson and her then-boyfriend John Mayer in 2007, when the theme of the gala was Poiret: King of Fashion.

She wrote "One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet...and then at dinner, it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson's breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I'm looking at them. And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking: 'Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That's what's going on.'"

This did not go down well with Simpson, 39, who posted on Instagram that she "felt a little like Jayne Mansfield" after reading the article. American actress Jayne Mansfield was a Hollywood sex symbol during the 1950s and early 1960s.

The singer's post read: "But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalising the world's opinions about it for my entire adult life. To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating."

The former Vogue director has not responded to the post.