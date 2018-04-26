American rockers Paramore to hold concert in Singapore on Aug 21

SINGAPORE - American rockers Paramore are returning to Singapore on Aug 21, with a concert at Zepp @ BigBox.

The Grammy-winning group, made up of lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro, are no strangers to Singapore, having performed here in 2009 and 2011.

The group known for smash hits, such as Still Into You and Ain't It Fun, have five studio albums under their belt, including last year's After Laughter, which saw the pop-punk band exploring a new wave and synth-pop sound.

Tickets for their show go on sale at 10am on May 3 via Sistic at www.sistic.com.sg, via the Sistic hotline 6348-5555, and at all Sistic authorised agents.

Early bird tickets will go on sale from May 3 to May 5 and are priced at $158, while standard tickets, which will go on sale from May 6, are priced at $168. Priority entry for the concert is also available at an additional $20.