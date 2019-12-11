American R&B and pop singer Khalid to perform in Singapore in March

SINGAPORE - R&B and pop singer Khalid will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

The 21-year-old American, whose real name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, released his United States chart-topping second album, Free Spirit, in April. He last performed in Singapore at Zepp @ Big Box in 2018.

He first came to fame in 2016, when his debut single Location peaked at No. 16 in the US singles charts. He has since racked up several other hits, including Young Dumb & Broke (2017), Better (2018) and Talk (2019).

He is also known for successful collaborations with other pop artists, including Love Lies with Normani (2018), Eastside with Benny Blanco and Halsey(2018) and Beautiful People with Ed Sheeran (2019).

He won three trophies at the 2019 American Music Awards: Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock, Favorite Album - Soul/R&B for Free Spirit and Favorite Song - Soul/R&B for Talk.

The show is part of the Asian leg of his Khalid Free Spirit World Tour which also includes stops in Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Mumbai.