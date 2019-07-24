American pop group Why Don't We returns for Singapore concert

SINGAPORE - American boy band Why Don't We are set to return to Singapore for a concert at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, on Nov 16.

Known for pop songs such as These Girls (2017), Talk (2018) and 8 Letters (2018), the group includes 2015 American Idol contestant Daniel Seavey. The other members are Jonah Marais, Corbyn Besson, Jack Avery and Zach Herron.

They played their debut Singapore show at Gateway Theatre in 2018.

Formed in 2016, the group has released one album, 8 Letters, which peaked at No. 9 in the American album charts. They have also released five EPs, including 2016 debut Only The Beginning and A Why Don't We Christmas in 2017. Their newest single, Come To Brazil, was released in June.

Tickets at $138 will go on sale through Marina Bay Sands' ticketing channels and Sistic. Concert organisers Live Nation are expected to announce the date tickets go on sale soon.