American model Chrissy Teigen shares list of ingredient substitutes

Missing an ingredient in the kitchen? Don't fret, Chrissy Teigen has got you covered.

The American model and television personality posted a list of common ingredient substitutes on her website last Friday (April 17).

The 34-year-old wrote: "If I have learned anything from these past few weeks, it's that being creative in the kitchen isn't just fun, it's necessary! There have been so many times where I crave something, but don't have all the ingredients to make it. And I don't know about you, but once I want something I must. Eat. It."

Her list includes swops for common items including whole milk, vanilla extract and olive oil. For example, vanilla extract, often used in baking, can be replaced with bourbon, rum, maple syrup or almond extract.

Teigen's guide is categorised into baking, seasonings and spices, dairy, oil, and condiments.

She said: "I've been using these different ingredient hacks to get the job done. Just think of this as one (fewer) trip to the grocery store."

Married to American singer John Legend with two children, Teigen has written two cookbooks - Cravings: Recipes For All Of The Food You Want To Eat (2016) and Cravings: Hungry For More (2018).

She made her modeling debut in annual magazine Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010. Four years later, she appeared on its 50th anniversary cover alongside models Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.