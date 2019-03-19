American indie band Death Cab For Cutie back for Singapore show

SINGAPORE - American alternative rock veterans Death Cab For Cutie will be back in Singapore for a show at the Esplanade Theatre on July 25.

The Washington-based band, known for acclaimed indie rock albums such as Transatlanticism (2003) and Codes And Keys (2011), released their ninth album, Thank You For Today, in 2018.

Fronted by singer and guitarist Ben Gibbard, the band also comprises bassist Nick Harmer, multi-instrumentalists Dave Depper and Zac Rae, as well as drummer Jason McGerr.

They have previously performed three times in Singapore - at The Coliseum in 2016, Fort Canning Park in 2012 and the Esplanade Concert Hall in 2008.

The band has received eight Grammy nominations, including Best Alternative Music Album for Narrow Stairs in 2009, The Open Door EP in 2010 and Codes And Keys in 2012.

Standard tickets from $68 to $148 go on sale for Esplanade&Me members and readers of music website Bandwagon on March 21, 9am. Public tickets sales start on March 26, 12 midnight. Go to www.esplanade.com/mosaic or Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg).