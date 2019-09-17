American indie act Bon Iver to return to Singapore in 2020

SINGAPORE - American indie folk band Bon Iver will be back in Singapore to perform at the Star Theatre on Jan 17, 2020. Fronted by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon, it played a sold-out show at the same venue in 2016.

The band recently released their fourth album I, I, a critically acclaimed work that received full scores from music critics in publications such as New Musical Express, Consequence Of Sound and The Observer.

The show is part of a global tour that also includes dates in other Asian cities such as Bangkok and Jakarta.

Formed in Wisconsin in 2006, it released its debut album, For Emma, Forever Ago, in 2007.

It won two awards at the 2012 Grammys - Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album - for their self-titled second album.

Tickets from $89 to $149 will be available through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) and they go on sale for the general public at 10 am on Sept 20.