American box office could hit record earnings

LOS ANGELES • The American box office could generate US$12 billion (S$16.5 billion) this year, with the number already hitting US$11 billion on Tuesday.

Pundits say Hollywood is on track to overhaul the record collection of US$11.4 billion in 2016.

According to publication Hollywood Reporter, the studios are banking on Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (due out today), Mary Poppins Returns (Dec 19), Aquaman (Dec 21) and Bumblebee (Dec 21) to do the rest of the heavy lifting to round out the year .

Walt Disney Studios, in particular, boasts the top three box-office winners this year in North America so far.

At No. 1 is Black Panther (US$700 million), followed by Avengers: Infinity War (US$678.8 million) and Incredibles 2 (US$608.6 million).