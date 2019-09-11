American band Green Day to return to Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2020

SINGAPORE - American pop-punk stalwarts Green Day will return to Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 8, 2020.

The trio, best known for hits such as Basket Case (1994), Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (2004) and 21 Guns (2009), last performed to a full-house crowd at the same venue in 2010.

Formed in 1986, the band, comprising singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool, rose from the underground punk scene to become one of the most commercially successful American rock bands in the last two decades.

They have won multiple music awards, including five Grammy Awards. Their 1994 commercial breakthrough Dookie won Best Alternative Music Performance in 1995, while their 2004 hit album American Idiot picked up Best Rock Album in 2004.

A stage adaptation of American Idiot on Broadway won two Tony Awards in 2010 and a Grammy in 2011.

In 2015, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band have released 12 albums, including 1990 debut 39/Smooth and its most recent one, Revolution Radio, in 2016.

On Sept 10, they released their new single Father Of All..., the title track from their upcoming 13th album due in February 2020.

The Singapore show is the start of a global tour which also includes other Asian cities such as Bangkok, Manila and Hong Kong.

In June 2020, the band is set to embark on a joint tour across the United States and Europe, the Hella Mega Tour, with two other major American rock acts, Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

Ticket prices and sale dates for the Singapore show are expected to be announced soon by concert promoter Lushington Entertainments.