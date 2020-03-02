'All things in balance,' celebrity host Oprah Winfrey says before tripping on stage

Balance is important when riding bicycles and juggling assignments - and especially critical when one is on stage, talking about its importance.

Celebrity host Oprah Winfrey found this out the hard way last Saturday (Feb 29) at an Los Angeles (LA) event where she spoke about balance and wellness.

"Wellness to me means all things in balance," she told the audience, "and balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all times-"

However, before she could finish that thought, she took a massive tumble on stage, drawing gasps from attendees.

Still, the 66-year-old got up quickly, quipping, "Wrong shoes!".

She continued the segment barefooted, before slipping into more comfortable sneakers for the rest of the show, which included a sit-down interview with singer-actress Jennifer Lopez. The event was the LA stop of Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour.

In an Instagram post a day after the incident (March 1), Winfrey shared a picture of herself reading The New York Times with her leg wrapped in a full-leg cold compression.

She wrote: "Yes I slipped on stage and I'm now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore."

The same day, rapper 50 Cent mocked her fall on Instagram, reposting a video of the fall.

But many netizens have praised her for getting up on her feet quickly and wished her a speedy recovery. As one user commented on her Instagram post: "We fall down but we get up."