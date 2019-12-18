All I Want For Christmas finally No. 1

NEW YORK • Mariah Carey's Christmas present has come early.

A quarter-century after releasing her holiday classic that has become one of the season's love-to-hate, hate-to-love cliches, the singer has finally pushed All I Want For Christmas Is You to top the charts for the first time.

"We did it," the diva, 49, said on Monday in a tweet that featured several emojis, including a face with happy tears.

Many social media users voiced shock that the inescapable pop juggernaut had not already jingled its way to the top.

But when the de-facto Holiday Queen originally released the global hit in 1994 as part of her Merry Christmas album, Billboard's rules at the time did not allow the song to compete on the Hot 100 chart.

The reason? It was not commercially available as a single. That changed in December 1998, when cuts off an album were welcomed to the US top-song list, bumping Carey's song onto the chart for the first time on Jan 8, 2000.

The 2003 holiday film Love Actually helped keep Carey's bubbly Christmas wish for love in the collective consciousness.

The earworm that showcases the pop mainstay's elastic vocal range started appearing on the list annually beginning in 2012, when streams were added to Billboard's ranking metrics.

For the song's 25th anniversary this year, Carey promoted it even harder than usual, beginning her social media drive the morning after Halloween.

I don't need something else to validate the existence of this song... I just truly love the holidays. I know it's corny and I don't care. SINGER MARIAH CAREY, on All I Want For Christmas Is You

She also dropped a new video for it - which counts towards Hot 100 placement - and released the song as a standalone CD single for the first time.

The song posted 45 million streams, 27,000 digital sales and 34 million radio plays over the week, according to Billboard.

Carey's climb to the top marks the first time a Christmas track has claimed No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart in six decades, when The Chipmunk Song reigned for four weeks in 1958-1959.

It is Carey's 19th No. 1 hit, putting her just one song behind The Beatles' overall record of 20 top songs.

All I Want For Christmas Is You is currently Spotify's most-streamed song in Britain and is gaining ground in France, whose top-song chart now has it in 31st place.

Back in June 1994, Carey had hung up Christmas decorations in a Hamptons rental home where she was staying to create a right mood to craft songs.

Former frequent collaborator Walter Afanasieff, who co-wrote All I Want, came up with a basic chord structure.

Sitting together at the piano, Carey offered vocal melodies that he was not so sure about, but he soon changed his mind, he told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer in 2013.

"She would sing a melody and I would do a chord change," he recalled. "It was almost like a game of ping-pong, back and forth, until we had it."

Afanasieff later had a live band record the arrangement, but the original feeling of what he had created with Carey was missing.

So the final version instead features him playing all the instruments. He never expected the song to be the monster hit it turned into, but he has some theories as to why it has done so well.

Of course, there is Carey's vocal prowess and command.

But there are also few up-tempo Christmas songs in the American canon, and All I Want, he told the Seattle paper, is "more adult" and a love song that is less focused on the trappings of the season.

Carey told The New York Times that finally nabbing No. 1 for the holiday standard she wrote "in the womb, darling" was more of a concern to fans than her.

"I don't need something else to validate the existence of this song. I used to pick it apart whenever I listened to it, but at this point, I feel like I'm finally able to enjoy it," she added.

"I just truly love the holidays," she said. "I know it's corny and I don't care."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESS, WASHINGTON POST