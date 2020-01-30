Ali Lee back in favour

HONG KONG • The script called for a scene to be shot in a furniture store, so actress Ali Lee (above) tested the beds before the cameras rolled. She promptly fell asleep on one - perhaps making up for all the lost sleep over her career.

Lee, 37, is relaxing now because broadcaster TVB has pulled her out of cold storage, casting her in the new drama Amelia's Rhapsody, opposite A-list actor Moses Chan, 48.

Chan had to gently wake his co-star up to get the shoot started.

TVB had reportedly sidelined Lee after she voiced pro-democracy views amid the protests that have gripped Hong Kong in recent months. TVB, wary of losing access to the Chinese market, dropped her from dramas Who Wants A Baby 2 and Legal Mavericks 2.

But, according to Eastweek portal, TVB had not totally abandoned her even as she fell out of the limelight. Viewers saw her on variety show Do Did Eat late last year and she also handed out a prize at the TVB Anniversary Awards earlier this month.

In a sign that she has been forgiven, she was also up for Best Actress honours at the event for her role in Big White Duel.