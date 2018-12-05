Alba tops list of actresses in worst-reviewed films

NEW YORK • Jessica Alba leads a Hollywood list that nobody wants to be on - actresses in the worst-reviewed movies of the past 20 years.

The survey, which also names Mike Epps as topping the list for the men, comes from London-based firm Verve on behalf of British comparison-research site Go Compare.

In the women's list, Jessica Biel finished second while Heather Graham, Radha Mitchell and Kathy Bates took slots three to five.

Bates would seem a surprise inclusion, given that she had been nominated for an Oscar on three occasions and even won best actress for Misery (1990).

But in recent years, she has been cast in a host of less estimable fare, such as You May Not Kiss The Bride (2011) and P.S. I Love You (2007).

Rounding out the list for males were Kevin Pollak, Josh Duhamel, the late Robin Williams and Gerard Butler in spots two to five.

But, did Williams not win an Oscar for Good Will Hunting (1997)? Unfortunately, he also acted in stinkers like Jakob The Liar (1999) and Death To Smoochy (2002).

The study also underlined a gender gap. The top-15 list of actresses includes well-regarded performers such as Amanda Seyfried, Dakota Fanning and Jennifer Aniston.

That speaks to how hard it can be even for talented actresses to get good roles and also the fact that there are more roles for men in general, allowing A-list males to be sheltered in ways top females are not.

