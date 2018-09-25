Al Pacino dates actress half his age

NEW YORK • There is a new woman in Al Pacino's life and she is half his age.

According to celebrity news website Page Six, the 78-year-old actor is dating Israeli actress and singer Meital Dohan, 39.

Sources told Page Six that the couple have been spotted together at several dining spots, including at a dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

"They've been quietly seeing each other for a few months and they seem very happy," one of the sources told Page Six.

The source said the two kept their dating very private initially, but they have since not kept their relationship in secret.

Page Six said it was not known how they met.

Pacino, who won the Best Actor Oscar for playing a blind man in Scent Of A Woman (1992), last dated Argentine actress Lucila Sola, 42. The pair reportedly split recently after dating for several years.

He has three children aged 17 to 28 with his former partners, acting coach Jan Tarrant and actress Beverly D'Angelo.

His most memorable acting role was as a mobster in the Godfather film trilogy (1972 to 1990).

He has appeared in more than 40 other films since the late 1960s, including Scarface (1983), Dick Tracy (1990), The Devil's Advocate (1997) and Ocean's Thirteen (2007).

Dohan is well known in the United States for her role in the television series, Weeds (2005 to 2012). She reportedly has two Israeli Oscar nominations and an Israeli Tony award. She is also a singer famous for her songs Yummy and On Ya.