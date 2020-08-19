Agency disciplines J-pop stars for bar indiscretion

TOKYO • J-pop stars Tomohisa Yamashita and Kazuya Kamenashi have been disciplined by their agency after they were spotted drinking with two underage girls.

Johnny & Associates announced on Monday that Yamashita, 35, has been suspended from show-business activities for an unspecified period of time, while Kamenashi, 34, was given a stern warning and required to write a letter to reflect on his actions.

According to Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun, the agency felt the pair's actions during the coronavirus pandemic "lacked awareness and responsibility".

Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun reported on Aug 7 that Yamashita, who recently acted in the thriller series The Head, and Kamenashi, a member of boy band Kat-tun, went drinking at a bar in Tokyo on July 30. The magazine said there were several other people at the bar with the two girls - aged 17 and 18.

The legal drinking age in Japan is 20.

In response to the reports, Johnny & Associates admitted in a statement that both Yamashita and Kamenashi were drinking with underage girls at the time. It said the artists were not aware of the real ages of the girls, as they were introduced to them by other friends at the bar.

The agency did not react to Shukan Bunshun's report that Yamashita was seen at the same hotel with the 17-year-old after the drinking session.