Aerosmith to play in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES • Las Vegas has struck another jackpot.

Even as the city expects a big tourism lift from Lady Gaga's residency in December, it is set for a further rolling good time with another marquee residency - that of iconic rockers Aerosmith.

The 18 shows, beginning on April 6 next year, will be staged at Park MGM's Park Theatre, which is also where Lady Gaga is set to make her fans go gaga.

On Wednesday, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler was on the Today show to break the residency news, saying: "We decided to do Vegas. Viva La Aerosmith."

The shows will ramp up the wow factor with help from Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who designed the soundscape for The Beatles Love by Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas.

Guitarist Joe Perry gave a sneak preview of what to expect.

"We wanted to bring in there what we really can't do on the road on a regular tour. So we want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith, but has a whole other element to it."

As the American rockers approach their 50th anniversary, there is much to celebrate, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

Drummer Joey Kramer said: "We bring you into Aerosmith World. The history behind our almost 50 years of being together, and as soon as you walk into the Park Theatre in Vegas, you're gonna walk into Aerosmith World."

That world includes a curious but true story. Recently, a van that Aerosmith used for touring way back in the 1970s was found - abandoned in a forest in Massachusetts.