Advertisers no longer in love with Song Joong-ki but continue to tie up with Song Hye-kyo

Advertisers have fallen out of love for actor Song Joong-ki after his recent divorce from A-list actress Song Hye-kyo.

Joong-ki, 33, whose surprise announcement in June of his break-up was not well-received by many fans, is now paying the price, with Korean media noting that there has been a significant drop in demand for him to endorse products or services.

The two stars of the hit 2016 drama Descendants Of The Sun married in 2017.

The advertisers, according to pundits, played it safe after noting that the divorce also caused ratings for his current TV series Arthdal Chronicles to fall, and that even his father apologised for his son's marital woes.

Hye-kyo, 37, in contrast, seems to have sympathy on her side, with fans impressed that she has not lashed out at Joong-ki over the separation.

She was not even in South Korea when he dropped the bombshell, another detail which infuriated many fans.

But she did not shed her responsibilities, appearing in China for a cosmetics promotion event barely a week after the divorce news.

She was then seen sharing the spotlight with celebrities like actress Natalie Portman and Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova at a glitzy event hosted by high-end jewellery firm Chaumet in Monaco, and was interviewed by magazine Hong Kong Tatler.

After the divorce, she is said to have moved to a villa in the exclusive UN Village in Seoul.

Hye-kyo, who had an amicable arrangement with Joong-ki over the splitting of their assets, is so financially secure that her representatives have said she would be adopting a less hectic schedule for the rest of the year.

But Joong-ki, who is now reportedly staying with his parents, will need to work hard to win back the affections of advertisers again.

In the meantime, his representatives are dealing with the divorce impact by just saying that the actor is taking a break from public appearances.