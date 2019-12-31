Adam Sandler's new movie could win him an Oscar

LOS ANGELES • There is a chance Adam Sandler could land an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems next month - perhaps a surprising development to those who can recall the comedian's numerous nods from the Razzies, which parody traditional award shows by honouring cinema's greatest failures each year.

While some point to Sandler's dramatic turns in Punch-Drunk Love (2002) and The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) as proof of his acting abilities, sibling film-makers Josh and Benny Safdie credit his comedy records and some sillier roles - including Billy Madison (1995), Happy Gilmore (1996) and even the Razzie-nominated Big Daddy (1999) - as the reason they wanted him for their latest project.

Uncut Gems stars Sandler as Howard Ratner, a jeweller in Manhattan's Diamond District who tries to repay his gambling debts by auctioning off a long-sought-after rock from Ethiopia containing rare black opals.

As expected, Ratner's convoluted scheme does not quite go as planned - and the same could be said of Uncut Gems itself.

The buzzy thriller, inspired by stories the Safdies' father told them about his time working on the West 47th Street block, has been roughly a decade in the making.

There were the usual delays - script rewrites and whatnot - but also the brothers' tireless pursuit of Sandler.

"He can ground these insane situations in reality to the point where you care and you're rooting for this character with all your heart," Benny said. "That was something we knew was important for Howard. He's going to test you, but you always need to love him and root for him."

It took years to secure Sandler for a role that the Safdies - along with their frequent collaborator, screenwriter Ronald Bronstein - seem to have written with the actor in mind.

Sandler's team passed on the script upon first receiving it in 2011. It was not until the actor witnessed the giddy chaos of Good Time, the Safdies' 2017 film starring Robert Pattinson as a bank robber that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, that Sandler asked, per Benny, "Look, who are these guys and why do they want to meet me?"

The answer surprised him - Ratner, as Benny recalled Sandler saying, "is not a good guy".

The Safdies have continually described Ratner as lovable, if not likable. He is the lying, cheating, philandering protagonist of a film that Variety magazine has compared to a "protracted heart attack" - and yet you cannot help but hope his ploys work out in the end.

Sandler's magnetic screen presence is undeniable, but it is his ability to make the careful distinction between lovable and likeable that could cast him into the tight race for best actor.

"He could see it," Benny said of Sandler. "It's like Rodney Dangerfield, (Ratner) gets no respect. All he wants to do is get to that seat at the table. He's a dreamer and wants something larger than himself."

While Sandler grounds Uncut Gems, his performance is just one of many out-of-the-box elements - the Safdies, for instance, rewrote parts of the script each time they cast a role.

Ratner's wife, Dinah (Idina Menzel), and their children rose in prominence at Sandler's request.

The brothers asked actress Julia Fox, a newcomer who steals scenes as Ratner's mistress, how she would react to certain situations.

The film takes place in 2012 in part because casting former Boston Celtics basketball player Kevin Garnett as a version of himself meant it would make sense to feature games from the Eastern Conference semi-finals that year.

This all served a sense of realism, which extends to the frenetic soundscape as well. In Ratner's store, which was built on a sound stage, audiences can hear five conversations at once, layered atop Midtown street sounds, Daniel Lopatin's score and a high-pitched beep each time the showroom's door opens.

Of that beep, Benny said: "To me, that's the one sound that makes the entire space feel real... When the front door is open, everybody needs to know. That little noise can do so much. It's all in the details. When you add them together, it creates a full sense of the world."

That world can be overwhelming to the senses - but then, so can New York City. The Safdies depict their home town with a gritty honesty akin to that of Martin Scorsese, an executive producer on Uncut Gems.

At the mention of Scorsese's name, Josh piped up to praise "one of the masters and monsters of the art form".

"When (Scorsese) got on board, it was a shot of adrenaline," he said. "It raised the profile. When he puts his name on something and brings it up, he's basically saying, 'You should see this film.' That's unbelievable. Him putting his belief behind something means a lot."

WASHINGTON POST