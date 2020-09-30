Adam Sandler open to reuniting with Drew Barrymore

American actor Adam Sandler is up for making another movie with frequent co-star Drew Barrymore.

The duo, both 45, have starred together in hit films The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014).

When asked if he would be open to the idea of filming another movie with Barrymore in an interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET), Sandler said, "of course".

"Any time Drew wants to, she's got to tell me and then I'll do it," he said. "But now she's busy with that show... I love her on the show."

Barrymore is helming a new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, for which Sandler already helped recreate a scene from 50 First Dates during the premiere in the middle of this month.

Sandler was all praise for Barrymore's ability to draw out the best in her guests. He said: "(She) just knows how to talk to you make you say, 'Hmmm, maybe I'll discuss this with you'. I always open up when I talk to Drew. She's going to do that with the whole world.

"She's cool, solid as rock, just like she is in real life."

Sandler will next be seen in upcoming Netflix comedy film Hubie Halloween alongside Modern Family actress Julie Bowen.

They starred together in another Sandler hit flick, Happy Gilmore, back in 1996.

"It was just nice to be with her again," he told ET. "Back in Happy Gilmore, we were both like, 'Oh my God, we're making a movie, this is insane'. I think with this one we were able to make the movie and also talk about other stuff."

