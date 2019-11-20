Ada Choi, Max Zhang welcome newborn son

HONG KONG • They had originally wanted to "stop at two" but ended up having a third child - a son to add to their two daughters.

Hong Kong actress Ada Choi, 46, and Chinese actor Max Zhang, 45, yesterday announced the birth of their son on social media. The couple, who married in 2008, have two daughters - Zoe, eight, and Chloe, six.

Zhang posted on Weibo a photo of the family of five, writing, "Nov 15. Mother and son are fine. Let's welcome Zhang Le'er to the Zhang family. We have reached home safely."

According to Ming Pao Daily News, Zhang was at the delivery suite to cut the umbilical cord of the baby when he was born.

Choi told the Hong Kong media that she was initially surprised at her third pregnancy, as she has decided to stop at two children after giving birth to Chloe in 2013.

"I have to learn how to take care of a baby again, but I was touched and in tears when I saw the baby," she said.

The actress, known for her roles in dramas such as The File Of Justice V (1997) and Empresses In The Palace (2011), said she would not cut her acting commitments despite having a third child.

She added jokingly, "please look for me if there is work".

Zhang, who is famous for playing former Wing Chun master Cheung Tin Chi in Ip Man 3 (2015) and Master Z: Ip Man Legacy (2018), said he is very happy as he did not expect to be a father for the third time.

"We will stop (at three) this time, even if it means me stopping myself," he said.