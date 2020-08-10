Actress Zoe Kravitz slams Hulu for lack of diversity after it cancelled series High Fidelity

Actress Zoe Kravitz took aim at streaming service Hulu after they confirmed the cancellation of High Fidelity, pointing out the lack of diversity in its content.

Kravitz, 31, played the protagonist in the show based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Nick Hornby, which centred around the relationships of a record-store owner in a rapidly gentrifying neighbourhood in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hulu series, which only ran for one season, was a reboot of the 2000 John Cusack film. Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet, had starred in the movie.

Following the news that the show was not going to be renewed, she posted a picture of the cast on Instagram last Friday (Aug 7) with the caption: "I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck."

Several actors including Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon expressed their dismay at the cancellation, including Thor: Ragnarok (2017) actress Tessa Thompson, 36, who wrote: "I will miss you alllllllllllll so much."

Kravitz then added: "It's cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of colour we can watch. Oh wait."

Hulu only has a handful of series with women of colour in the lead, including Four Weddings And A Funeral, starring Game Of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel; and The Mindy Project, starring Kaling. Little Fires Everywhere has Scandal's Kerry Washington in the lead.

Most of its programmes with people of colour in the lead are male-dominated, such as Wu-Tang: An American Saga, featuring a predominantly black cast; as well as Ramy, starring the Emmy-nominated Muslim actor Ramy Youssef.