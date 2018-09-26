Actress Yara Shahidi for US president?

Sitcom Black-ish star Yara Shahidi (above), 18, has been talked up as a future president of the United States by show-business icon Oprah Winfrey. Talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres has praised the teenager for encouraging her peers to vote, with her org
Yara Shahidi (above).PHOTO: REUTERS
Sitcom Black-ish star Yara Shahidi, 18, has been talked up as a future president of the United States by show-business icon Oprah Winfrey. Talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres has praised the teenager for encouraging her peers to vote, with her organisation, Eighteen x 18. Now, she gets another endorsement, with her and actresses Olivia Munn and Chrissy Metz set to be honoured at the United Nations Foundation and advocacy group Girl Up's first annual #GirlHero Awards on Oct 14. The prizes celebrate their work in promoting gender equality.

