Actress Susan Sarandon shocks fans with photos of her bruised face

Actress Susan Sarandon posted pictures of her black eye and bruised forehead on Instagram after she had a fall, on Nov 22, 2019.
Actress Susan Sarandon posted pictures of her black eye and bruised forehead on Instagram after she had a fall, on Nov 22, 2019.PHOTO: SUSAN SARANDON/INSTAGRAM
Published
17 min ago
Susan Sarandon will not let "a little slip" stop her from promoting her cause.

The 73-year-old American actress shocked her fans on Friday (Nov 22) when she posted on Instagram photos of her with a black eye and a swelling on her forehead.

Sarandon, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 1996 for Dead Man Walking, did not disclose when the fall occurred, but said she suffered a "concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee".

The star of films such as Thelma & Louise (1991) and The Client (1994) was due to speak on Saturday at a town hall held by American senator Bernie Sanders, who is bidding to be the United States presidential candidate for the Democratic Party.

Sarandon had to cancel her appearance due to her injuries, but she used her post to share part of her planned speech, where she talked about issues like climate change, the opioid crisis and gun violence in the US.

She was a vocal supporter of Mr Sanders during the 2016 US presidential campaign and angered some Democrats when she said then that she would not vote for Mrs Hillary Clinton, who won the party's nomination.

Sarandon's injury came a week after her daughter, actress Eva Amurri, announced that she was separating from her husband Kyle Martino. The couple have a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son, and Amurri is pregnant with their third child.

A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity but here’s what I’d hoped to say: This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmers, the creatures in the sea. Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock. This is a emergency. Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin. Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system. This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt. When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamaphobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency. This is not the time for a “pathway” to or “framework” for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him.
